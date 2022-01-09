Ameriwest Lithium Inc (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Short Interest Update

Ameriwest Lithium Inc (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 175,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AWLIF stock opened at 1.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.87. Ameriwest Lithium has a one year low of 0.53 and a one year high of 1.37.

