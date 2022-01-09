Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $25.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $25.06.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $39,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $169,307.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,604 shares of company stock valued at $859,833. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,189,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 255,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 72,625 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

