Analysts Anticipate C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.11 Billion

Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to post $6.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.85 billion and the highest is $6.22 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $4.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $22.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.45 billion to $23.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.70 billion to $24.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $108.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.