Analysts Anticipate Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to report $2.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $9.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $9.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.76 billion to $9.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CWK shares. Raymond James raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 369.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 45,373 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CWK traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,984. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

