Analysts Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

PBH stock opened at $60.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 43,856 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after buying an additional 1,251,079 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110,169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

