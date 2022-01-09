Analysts Anticipate Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Post $2.16 EPS

Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) will post $2.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30. Royal Bank of Canada posted earnings per share of $2.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will report full year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $9.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Royal Bank of Canada.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RY. CIBC cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,812. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $80.53 and a 12 month high of $112.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 29.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

