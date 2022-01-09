Analysts Anticipate Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Sio Gene Therapies reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIOX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIOX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. 762,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,242. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $92.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

