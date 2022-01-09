Analysts Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Announce $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.28. SS&C Technologies reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 20.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,504 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,955,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,411,000 after acquiring an additional 88,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,556,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,416,000 after acquiring an additional 442,246 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,816,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,892,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,076,000 after acquiring an additional 342,661 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,328. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $84.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.2426 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.67%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

