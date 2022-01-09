Analysts Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will report sales of $23.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.68 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $50.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $46.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.88 million to $48.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $218.47 million, with estimates ranging from $156.45 million to $268.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

AUPH has been the topic of several research reports. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.84. 2,767,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,370. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $33.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $1,423,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,960,200 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 59,959 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

