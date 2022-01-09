Analysts Expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) to report $15.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.03 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year sales of $81.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $81.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $146.31 million, with estimates ranging from $116.24 million to $176.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blade Air Mobility.

BLDE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.50. 961,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,403. Blade Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

