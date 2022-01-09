Analysts Expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Post $0.94 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.91. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of CATY opened at $46.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average is $41.02. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.66%.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

