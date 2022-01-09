Analysts Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Post $0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.42. Ford Motor reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE F opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $97.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

