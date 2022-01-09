Analysts Expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will report earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.14.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after buying an additional 33,158 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after purchasing an additional 550,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 8,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

ODFL traded down $9.59 on Tuesday, reaching $332.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,196. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $352.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $192.76 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

