Analysts Expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will announce $144.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.47 million and the lowest is $141.12 million. Teekay LNG Partners posted sales of $148.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $574.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $568.51 million to $583.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $562.42 million, with estimates ranging from $520.17 million to $580.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.97 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGP. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jonestrading downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,868 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,661,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,873,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,630,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 164,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

TGP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 955,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 91.84%.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

