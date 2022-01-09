Analysts Set Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Price Target at $18.60

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 17.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 173,312 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 466.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 472,789 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 3.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Chimerix in the second quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chimerix in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMRX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 597,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,024. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $521.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

