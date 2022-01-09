Analysts Set Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Target Price at $137.50

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLVHF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Delivery Hero from €150.00 ($170.45) to €140.00 ($159.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Delivery Hero from €139.00 ($157.95) to €135.00 ($153.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero stock opened at $94.74 on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $94.74 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.62.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.