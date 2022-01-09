Analysts Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) PT at $87.75

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNLI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $41.56 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.88 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $823,518.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,425 shares of company stock worth $3,900,471. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,068,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,891,000 after acquiring an additional 959,030 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after acquiring an additional 546,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,444,000 after acquiring an additional 524,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 89.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,304,000 after acquiring an additional 498,740 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

