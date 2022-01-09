Analysts Set Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) PT at C$38.22

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAP. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Saputo to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Saputo stock opened at C$29.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.13 billion and a PE ratio of 26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.54. Saputo has a one year low of C$27.54 and a one year high of C$42.42.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.8700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.00%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

