Analysts Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Price Target at C$55.00

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TOU shares. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$59.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$55.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$43.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$17.90 and a 12-month high of C$48.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.2299998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.15, for a total transaction of C$2,307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 668,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,845,413.95. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$46.55 per share, with a total value of C$465,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,856,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$412,249,499.90. Insiders have acquired 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,655 in the last three months.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

