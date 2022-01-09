Anpario (LON:ANP) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 800 ($10.78) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of LON:ANP opened at GBX 612 ($8.25) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 613.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 645.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Anpario has a 12-month low of GBX 482.40 ($6.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 729.60 ($9.83). The company has a market cap of £142.22 million and a P/E ratio of 32.21.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

