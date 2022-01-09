Antiample (XAMP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $341.00

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Antiample coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Antiample has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. Antiample has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $341.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00065457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Antiample Coin Profile

XAMP is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

