APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will report $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92. APA reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,120%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $7.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.39.

Shares of APA stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. APA has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in APA by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

