APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $30.00 at Barclays

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities raised APA from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised APA from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.73.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that APA will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 227.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

