Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Raised to $102.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 131.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APLS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $44.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,146 shares of company stock worth $608,715. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

