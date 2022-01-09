APENFT Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. APENFT has a market cap of $775.50 million and approximately $343.25 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

APENFT Profile

APENFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

