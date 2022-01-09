Apron Network 1-Day Volume Tops $144,018.00 (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Apron Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apron Network has a market cap of $1.95 million and $144,018.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apron Network has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apron Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00066485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005725 BTC.

About Apron Network

APN is a coin. It launched on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Apron Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apron Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.