Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) CEO Sells $158,081.98 in Stock

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) CEO Stephen Cotton sold 124,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $158,081.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ AQMS opened at $1.16 on Friday. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $8.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

