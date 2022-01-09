ArGoApp Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One ArGoApp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ArGoApp has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00059088 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00084785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.95 or 0.07511968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00072308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,487.09 or 0.99958229 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003177 BTC.

About ArGoApp

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGoApp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArGoApp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

