Argon (ARGON) One Day Trading Volume Tops $57,107.00

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. Argon has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $57,107.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Argon has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00059614 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00087779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.69 or 0.07480656 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,160.54 or 0.99974339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00071270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003243 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 80,133,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,376,364 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

