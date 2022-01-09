Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Update

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 16,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 13.0% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $24.66.

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

