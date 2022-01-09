Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $11.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,947,000 after buying an additional 635,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,111,000 after buying an additional 350,993 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $44,434,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22,028.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 285,052 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 598,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,922,000 after acquiring an additional 280,275 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock opened at $169.04 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.09.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.