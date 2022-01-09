Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $5.86 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,157,130,000 after acquiring an additional 89,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,983,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Linde by 2.1% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,526,000 after acquiring an additional 105,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Linde by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,436,528,000 after acquiring an additional 367,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,118,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.67.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $336.28 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.40 and its 200-day moving average is $313.73. The company has a market capitalization of $172.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

