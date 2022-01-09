Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,035,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 51,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 559,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $116.65 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.38. The company has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

