Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

VXUS opened at $63.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.77. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $67.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

