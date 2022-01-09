Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 819 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,998 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.5% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $461,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 32.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $157.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.