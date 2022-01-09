Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $265.65 Million

Analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will announce sales of $265.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $268.70 million and the lowest is $260.10 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $273.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $269.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.17 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $166,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $88,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,301 shares of company stock valued at $690,748. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 258,038.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 67,090 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 52,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 4,214.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 509,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 497,452 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,727,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Associated Banc by 12.5% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASB traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

