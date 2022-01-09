Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,594 ($34.95).

ABF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($35.71) to GBX 2,470 ($33.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,200 ($29.65) to GBX 2,300 ($30.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.38) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.04) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Associated British Foods stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,051 ($27.64). The company had a trading volume of 440,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,223. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.90. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,719 ($23.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,796.19 ($37.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,954.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,001.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 34.30 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $6.20. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 44.63%.

In related news, insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($25.72), for a total value of £456,193.73 ($614,733.50).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

