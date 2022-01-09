AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 47.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after acquiring an additional 62,916 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $1,003,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $2,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $57.48 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The firm has a market cap of $178.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZN. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

