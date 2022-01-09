Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Update

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,900 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 373,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 732,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ASTC opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.14.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,974.02% and a negative return on equity of 17.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Astrotech by 878.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Astrotech during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Astrotech during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Astrotech by 29.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 85,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Astrotech during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

