Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Update

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,900 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 373,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 732,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ASTC opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.14.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,974.02% and a negative return on equity of 17.92%.
Astrotech Company Profile
Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.
