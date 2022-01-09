Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Atmos Energy worth $45,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 55.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Atmos Energy by 81.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO opened at $105.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Argus cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

