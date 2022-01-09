AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,326 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $187.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.