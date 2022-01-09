Atticus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 101.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $246.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.37 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

