Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Lovesac by 37.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Lovesac by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 4.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOVE shares. increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $43.71 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.12 million, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,321,431.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,277 shares of company stock worth $28,940,597. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

