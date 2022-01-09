Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ANZBY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 35,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.