Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$16.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APR.UN. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.33.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

APR.UN opened at C$14.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$560.02 million and a P/E ratio of 5.32. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$10.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.11.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.