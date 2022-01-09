Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 380.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVTX. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Avalo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,909. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Avalo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,211.01% and a negative return on equity of 272.08%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,099,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $8,102,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,543,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,708,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

