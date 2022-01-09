Avestar Capital LLC Has $214,000 Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $3,693,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 24.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 11.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,353,000 after buying an additional 18,108 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.74.

In related news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STX opened at $110.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

