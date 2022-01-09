Avestar Capital LLC Raises Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BURL. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter.

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.55.

BURL stock opened at $253.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.86. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.07 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

