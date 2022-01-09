Avestar Capital LLC Sells 732 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CarGurus by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 49,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $58,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 634,234 shares of company stock worth $22,954,957 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.74.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

