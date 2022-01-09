Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.40. Avid Technology posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avid Technology.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $101.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

AVID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.43. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $157,160.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,169 shares of company stock valued at $570,723 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.